FX Networks has announced the documentary series Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, a five-part series exploring the lives of Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni, an author, activist, and former member of the Black Panther Party.

Docu-series about Tupac Shakur and his mother, the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America and the man who possibly was the Zodiac killer lead FX’s latest documentary slate https://t.co/4zJ8n4pF4W — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 6, 2019

Deadline reports that the series will focus on the late legendary rapper as well as his mother, activist Afeni Shakur. It will be a five-part series told through the eyes of the people who knew them best, exploring their message of freedom, equality, persecution, and justice.

“FX has long sought to give artists a platform to showcase their individual, uncompromising vision and its new docuseries and features are an opportunity to extend that ambition in our collaboration with non-fiction talent,” said Nick Grad. “Under the guidance of FX’s Jonathan Frank and J.J. Klein, we are now honored to partner with these new teams to create docuseries and features that will join FX’s legacy of fearless and groundbreaking programming.”

Tupac’s relationship with his mother was sometimes fraught but always passionate. His feelings were immortalized on the 1995 single “Dear Mama.” The rapper was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Afeni died in 2016 of cardiac arrest.

The network also announced a six-part series examining as-yet-unnamed power brokers "who operate from the shadows of hip hop."