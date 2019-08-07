While a ton of America hopes for the impeachment of one president (looking at you Donnie), television American Crime Story will have us revisit a past one, Bill Clinton’s.

FX announces Impeachment: American Crime Story will chronicle the impeachment of President Clinton and the details of the affair with Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky herself will serve as a producer for the upcoming season.

As customary with series that are helmed by Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paul will return and will be Linda Tripp for the series. Lewinsky is set to be portrayed by Booksmart actor Beanie Feldstein.

Deadline details the series will follow the details of the non-fiction book written by Jeffrey Toobin and will serve as the balancing story for the women who were impacted by Clinton’s impeachment.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story will… explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf. “We are grateful to Sarah Burgess for her brilliant adaptation, as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and the rest of the creative team and cast.”

The series is supposed to also allow Lewinsky to provide details to finally close the chapter.