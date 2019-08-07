SOURCE360 is around the corner, and you don’t want to miss this year’s events!

Check out our “Lights, Camera, Action” panel with award-winning actors and director.

Check out our “The Business of Cannabis” panel with some of the top players in the emerging industry.

You don’t want to miss the SOURCE360’s Inaugural ICONS AWARDS DINNER and PARTY. This year we are honoring Rakim, DJ Kool Herc, Misa Hylton and Ernie Paniccioli.

Also make sure that you are at the 6th Annual SOURCE360 Block Party. For the first time it will be held on Christopher Wallace Way, the first event help on Biggie’s block after the renaming. Check out all the influencers popping out on Saturday, August 17th.

Tickets can be reserved at SOURCE360 Eventbrite.

 