JAY-Z and Will Smith’s series centered around the tragic story of Emmett Till has finally found a home. The project will tell the story through the eyes of Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who dedicated her life to civil rights after her teenage son was murdered.

Till was killed because he spoke to a white woman and she lied saying he made inappropriate advances towards her. He was then abducted from his home, beaten, shot in the head, and tossed in a river. Till-Mobley famously asked that his funeral had an open casket so the world can see what white America did to her 14-year-old son.

News of Emmett Till’s lynching spread nationwide, and served as a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.

JAY-Z and Smith are joining forces to tell Till-Mobley’s story in a series titled, Women of the Movement. The anthology will tell the story of different women who played major roles during the Civil Rights Movement throughout the 50’s, 60’s and onward.

The series was originally pitched to HBO five years ago and was going to focus on the victim. But it was later re-written to be apart of an anthology.

This isn’t the first time this duo have worked together. In 2014, their production companies remade Annie.