With the final season of Power et to kick off in a few weeks, Joseph Sikora is ready to once again steal the scene as Tommy in the block of episodes that is titled “The Final Betrayal.”

Many expect for Tommy to kill Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, in the upcoming season but in an interview with TV Line, Sikora gives insight to what is coming.

“That thing that we know about Tommy is he can’t kill Ghost,” Sikora said. “It’s like the Harry Potter thing. I mean, Ghost is part of the horcrux of Tommy. Part of Tommy lives in Ghost, you know?”

Sikora could be sending us off and Ghost could be one of the many people that go in this season.

Once he moves on from Power he will join the cast of hit Netflix series Ozark in a role that is currently a mystery.

Before all of that kicks off, Sikora will be at the SOURCE360 conference, spreading his knowledge to fans as a part of the Lights, Camera, Action panel. You can come to catch the Chicago star on August 15 in Brooklyn. More information is available below.