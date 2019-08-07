While Kanye West is currently extending his career into cutting-edge housing developments, we’re glad to report that he hasn’t lost his love for kicks just yet. To end the summer on a good foot, ‘Ye will be dropping a new adidas YEEZY 500 colorway in a season-approriate “Bone White” hue.

Being a father of four now means Kanye has to look out for the kiddies, and he does just that by releasing this colorway in a full range of adult, kids and infant sizes. The design is pretty much just as described, offering a fully tonal off-white color theme up top that extends throughout the entire cow suede, premium leather and mesh silhouette. Reflective detailing is also in place on the lace eyelets, and the cozy boy swag kicks in via the adiPRENE+ cushioning that works alongside the lightweight rubber outsole for traction and prime comfort overall.

Look for the adidas YEEZY 500 “Bone White” to arrive globally on August 24 — $200 USD for adults, $130 USD for kids and $100 USD for the infant sizes — available on the adidas app in the US and Europe, select retailers, YEEZY SUPPLY and adidas.com/YEEZY. More pics below: