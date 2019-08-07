Our 6th annual SOURC360 Festival is drawing nearer by the day, but we decided to get the party started early last week Wednesday (July 31) by bringing back our highly-anticipated Kickback Series sneaker mixer event.

Joining with the homies over at PRIVILEGE New York, the night brought out some of our favorite Lower East Side dwellers on the Downtown scene for a chance to mingle, mix and enjoy a few complimentary refreshments courtesy of our friends at Courvoisier and EFFEN Vodka.

Handling the tunes for the night was Shōnan-bred DJ REBEL ARMY — thanks again, Shohei! — who spun some of the biggest bangers in trap, R&B and of course classic Hip-Hop. However, the crew that stole the show without a doubt was The Bronx’s own Cream Entertainment. The Uptown dance collective kept the ‘lite feet’ going all night, giving us one stellar performance to cap the night off with. Overall, it was an evening that not only reintroduced our initiative to bring the sneaker community in New York City together for a night of networking, but it also jumpstarted the good vibes that we plan on bringing you all during our four-day SOURCE360 Festival.

Keep scrolling for a full photo recap of the special edition Road to SOURCE360 Kickback Series event at PRIVILEGE New York, and be sure to get your tickets for SOURCE360 right now by clicking here:



Images: Keenan Higgins / The Source