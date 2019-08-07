Our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival is shaping up to be one star-studded event, and we’re please to announce that ’90s rap veteran Lil’ Cease will be on board to host our Biggie-themed Block Party next weekend!

A longtime protégé of The Notorious B.I.G., some may even say his most prominent next to Lil’ Kim and Jay-Z, Cease has managed to stay afloat in the rap conscience for the better part of two decades just off the strength of his well-respected history in the game. While he hasn’t dropped a studio album in 20 years — we’re still waiting patiently, Cease A Leo! — the music moments he did provide were memorable to say the least. Take a moment with us to reflect back on some of our favorites.

As we prepare to welcome him as a host for our SOURCE360 Block Party next week, check out five of Lil’ Cease’s best music video appearances for his own records and his many famous friends:

5. Lil’ Cease – “Play Around” (feat. Joe Hooker, Mr. Bristal and Lil’ Kim)

This was Cease’s sole moment as a standout star. Even though he made for one of the best hype men of all time, we definitely wish there were more times where he rocked out front and center.

4. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – “I Need You Tonight” (feat. Aaliyah)

Any moment where Aaliyah is involved will always be considered a gem — R.I.P. Baby Girl! — and this video was just a shining moment from start to finish. Pure early ’90s fun overall, and Cease steals the show with his comedic cameo even without spitting a bar.

3. The Lox – “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa”

Blink and you may miss him, but it was truly a moment to see the entire Junior M.A.F.I.A. posted up in a living room with The Lox watching Biggie videos and reminiscing on the good times. Even today, his presence is missed immensely.

2. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – “Player’s Anthem” (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)

This could easily be considered the shining moment of Cease’s career. Even though it’s credited to the entire Junior M.A.F.I.A, the song is essentially him holding his own next to B.I.G and Kim. “Player’s Anthem” is both one of the biggest Hot 100 hits of 1995 and a certified classic rap record overall.

1. Lil’ Kim – “Crush On You (Remix)” (feat. Lil’ Cease)

Nothing beats the “Crush On You (Remix)” video. Nothing! The colors, the cameos — more Aaliyah! — and the little-known fact that Biggie was on set behind the scenes makes this a classic collab and an unforgettable moment in Hip-Hop history. We’re so glad these two have finally made up, too!

Be sure to catch Lil Cease at our Biggie-themed Block Party next week Saturday (August 17), and be sure to get tickets to all the SOURCE360 events by clicking here.