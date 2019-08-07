San Antonio Spurs and Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich has never been one to mince his words about what is going on in society, which holds true when asked about the recent mass shootings in America.

After Team USA’s practice in Las Vegas, Coach Pop was asked about the shootings across the country, which he blasted the way gun control is handled in America and the leadership of the United States.

“The situation we’re all living in now, everybody looks for a little bit of distraction in some way, shape or form,” Popovich said. “But it would be a lot better if the people in power got off their asses and got something done.”

Popovich would also criticize the work of Donald Trump as president while referring to him as “this man.”

“This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others,” he said. “This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner–and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers–is as low as it gets. We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day.”

In referencing the shooting, President Trump states that the issue is both video games and immigration. He also refuses to detail the issue as an act of domestic terrorism.