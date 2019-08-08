CNN is reportedly developing an all-black panel political show, which will feature regular contributors April Ryan, Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum, and Bakari Sellers.

According to Page Six, the idea was birthed after receiving so much praise following an appearance the quartet made on New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman during the Democratic debates last week.

“It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor,” a source told us. “CNN is fast-tracking talks to develop it into a stand-alone show.”

Although CNN has not confirmed the show, it is said the round table panel would be a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Kendis Gibson.

In a tweet, journalist April Ryan shared how much she has loved working with the other panelists: “Your favorite CNN squad was back on NewDay today! I enjoyed working with Bakari Sellers, Andrew Gillum, and my girl Angela Rye the last three mornings.”

This round table will definitely be interesting. Ryan, Rye, Sellers, and Gillum have never been afraid to stand up for what is right. They are also diligent about calling out issues such as Donald Trump’s bigotry, gun control and, the unjust killing of black people.

Click here to watch the Ryan, Rye, Sellers, and Gillum get a cackle out of hearing Cory Booker use the phrase “you’re dipping in the kool-aid and don’t even know the flavor” on Joe Biden during an exchange about criminal justice reform.