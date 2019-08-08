As the lineup of guests for our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival continues to build, the excitement for what’s to come has everyone over here at The Source HQ ready to deliver one unforgettable event. One person that will definitely make sure we bring the noise on the Block Party stage is Brooklyn-bred femcee Cryssy Bandz, one of the “Unsigned Hyped” all-stars in our new ‘Future Issue’ of The Source Magazine.

Her appearance in Issue #275 doesn’t comes without merit, as the beauty with bars for days had a major hit this year with the A Boogie wit da Hoodie-assisted single “Halo” back in March. Her latest single released last month, “Gotta Eat,” shows off her fast-flow technique that could even be compared to the one and only Nicki Minaj herself — it doesn’t hurt that the Queen MC even reposted Cryssy’s #MegatronChallenge not too long ago. The future definitely looks bright for this rap sensation on the rise, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the stage next week for the Block Party!

Peep Cryssy Bandz’s cover of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ten Crack Commandments” below, released last year on the 21st anniversary of his death, and be sure to catch her paying even more homage onstage at our Biggie-themed SOURCE360 Block Party next weekend — come thru, it’s free! RSVP for other SOURCE360 events as well by clicking here.