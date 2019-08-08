Fans Think Jermaine Dupri Was Dissing Lil Nas X for Having Longest-Running No. 1 Record

Jermaine Dupri is making headlines again and as of lately, this hasn’t been a good feeling for millennials.

After making controversial comments about the new wave of female rappers being “stripper rappers,” he recently made another remark that may not sit well with some people.

Last week, Lil Nas X’s record-shattering breakthrough single, “Old Town Road” dethroned Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as the Hot 100’s longest-running No. 1 song. Carey congratulated the country-trap artist on his milestone and “passed the torch” on Instagram. But clearly, JD isn’t here for it.

“No!! You can’t sit with us, go sit over there and based on the stats and this chart,” Dupri retweeted on top of Billboard Charts’ tweet of the longest-running No. 1 songs. “Mariah Carey is the greatest song writer in history.”

But the legendary producer cleared the air and says he was not coming for the young Atlanta artist. He was simply bragging about his own stats and telling us to put some respeck on his name.

Nigga mad when I brag about the stats I got

