Hot Girl Summer is officially about to get hotter. Meg The Stallion teased a sample of her song “Hot Girl Summer” on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Meg The Stallion announced that she, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla Sign have joined forces to bring us, “Hot Girl Summer.” In an Instagram post that showcases Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj straddling a Hennessy bottle surrounded by fire Meg says, “Real MF hot girl sh!t. The hot girls took over the mf summer so it was only right to give the hotties the official track. “

The song was supposed to drop last Friday, August 2 but ended up being pushed back to Agust 9 but Meg promises the song is “worth the wait.”

“Hotties,” she said in a tweet, “I know I said my song Hot Girl Summer would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 08/09. I promise its worth the wait.”

A Meg and Nicki track doesn’t come as a surprise. Fans have been anticipating this since Meg praised Nicki on IG live referring to Nicki as the “mother**kin GOAT.”

We have no doubt that “Hot Girl Summer” will become the official summertime anthem.

Are you excited for a Meg The Stallion and Nicki collaboration?