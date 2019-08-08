So far, 2019 has been one of the hottest years on record in many parts of the world, so it’s fitting that mermaids (specifically Little Mermaid remakes) are all the rage this summer. (After all, who wouldn’t want to live under the sea right about now?)

This week, ABC unveiled more info about their own live TV musical “The Little Mermaid” series- and for hip hop fans of all ages, it’s sure to be a treat as they announced that hip-hop legend Queen Latifah has been cast as Ursula.

The project, which has been in the works since 2017, is a collaboration between The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC and according to a statement, which has been dubbed a “never-before-seen hybrid format” the show will “feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original.” The format will weave live musical performances from the cast interwoven into a broadcast of the original feature film.

(ABC’s live TV musical ‘The Little Mermaid” series is not to be confused with Disney’s upcoming big-screen live-action version of The Little Mermaid featuring Halle Bailey.)

Queen Latifah took to Twitter making the following statement:

“Fortunately I know a little magic.” Excited to be part of The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! #Ursula #TheLittleMermaid #TeamSeaWitch

For those unfamiliar with the premise of The Little Mermaid, Urusla is the sea witch that grants Ariel her ability to walk on land (in exchange for her voice, obviously), which likely mean that we can expect to hear Queen Latifah’s amazing range of vocal abilities.

But Queen Latifah isn’t the only hip-hop artist announced so far. ABC announced that Shaggy will play the iconic loveable crab Sebastian. Further casting will be announced in coming weeks.

The Little Mermaid Live! will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.