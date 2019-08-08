Reebok continues its innovative Alter The Icons campaign with a new collection of reworked classics, this time giving the Classic Leather, Workout Plus and Club C silhouettes a translucent twist.

Launched during an iced-out event last week (seen above) that The Source was gladly able to attend — there was even a mini ice rink you could skate on! — the new “Transparency” Pack is constructed from materials that give each sneaker an exposed effect. The see-through overlays allow for the vibrant colors to pop out prominently, which includes simple red, white and blue color themes as well as more eye-catching neon green, blue and metallic silver iterations as well. The campaign also stars music artists Tayla Parx and Childish Major, who were also in attendance at the launch party, in addition to game-changing DJ sister duo Amira and Kayla who were featured in the ATI SS19 campaign.

Shop the Reebok FW19 Alter The Icons “Transparency” collection right now at select retailers, online and via Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Eastbay. Check out the colorways and recap photos from the launch event below:



Images: Reebok