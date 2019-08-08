The quarterback turned political activist has not been offered a contract with an NFL team since being released by the 49ers after the 2016 season when he made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem at games.

Despite not being in the league for the past two seasons, Kaepernick says he has stayed in NFL shape, and the video continues with the 31-year-old showing his workout routine.

Kaepernick was a second-round pick by the 49ers in 2011 and helped lead the team to an NFC Championship in his second season. In Super Bowl XLVII San Francisco lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Over his NFL career, Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdown passes with 30 interceptions. He has also been known for his ability to run the ball himself, posting 2,300 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Despite those numbers, the fact that Kaepernick doesn’t have an NFL job is shameful. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. That’s exactly what Kaepernick is showing the world here.