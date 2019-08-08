Kevin Durant is setting the record straight about the events that preceded his departure from the Golden State Warriors.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes on Wednesday, the former MVP discussed his Achilles tear and said that he did not blame the team for it.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” said Durant. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day.

“Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5,” he went on. “Hell, Nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”

The nine-time All-NBA forward also told Haynes he left Golden State after making three consecutive Finals appearances and winning twice “because I wanted to. The basketball was appealing.”

As for when a decision was made, he told Haynes: “June 30. That morning. I never wanted to disrespect the game by putting my focus on the future. It was always about that day, focusing on that day and what was most important that day. And throughout the season, basketball is the No. 1 thing.”

“If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,’ “Durant said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.“

Once Durant returns to the court fully healthy alongside All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who also joined Brooklyn in free agency, all eyes will be on the Nets. The franchise has never won an NBA title, but Durant never considered bolting Golden State for any other destination.