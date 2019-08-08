Bad, beautiful and bodacious with her bars, reality-TV-star-turned-rapper Chinese Kitty will be another one of the many performers gracing the stage at our SOURCE360 Festival next week. We’re sure to be in for a surprise based off her highly suggestive subject matter, especially by the looks of this new music video for her latest single “Hit Stick.”

Premiered a few days ago over on WORLDSTARHIPHOP, the supporting Love & Hip-Hop cast member is seen enjoying a hot girl summer with ice cream cones, a few fly chicks and cases of that bubbly flowing onto the boardwalk. Ironically, she’s also seen in front of a huge mural of The Notorious B.I.G., the deceased Hip-Hop legend that we’ll all be honoring at the SOURCE360 Block Party on the newly-named Christopher Wallace Way in Bedstuy. The video was directed by Rock Davis and was even styled by her equally-famous (and wild!) mom Chinese Nicky.

Watch the video for “Hit Stick” by Chinese Kitty above, and make sure to catch her next week at our SOURCE360 Festival! Tickets for all scheduled events are available by clicking here.