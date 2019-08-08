Wendy Williams went on Sway in the Morning and spilled all the tea about her highly publicized divorce from Kevin Hunter.

The iconic TV talk show host revealed that she doesn’t have a prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband of over two decades. You read correctly, muva doesn’t have a prenup.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” Williams said. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

Wendy Williams continued to discuss the type of guys she’d NOT be interested in dating, and she’s definitely swerving all the rappers.

“You might see me on a date with a 32 year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date,” she added. “What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his on and grown kids, I ain’t changing pampers.”

Last month, Wendy said she was off the market and “crazy about” her 50 something year old doctor bae.