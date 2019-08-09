OWN’s Black Love is set to return for the third season on Saturday, August, 10 at 9 p.m. The series has been nominated for a NAACP Image award and brings love stories from the black community to the forefront, giving insight on what makes their marriage last.

The series is based around the question “What does it take to make a marriage make a work?” And shows the ups and downs, but ultimately the answers on how to get through the hurdles.

Season 3 features will feature Terry and Rebecca Crews, David and Tamala Mann, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson and LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, alongside couples whose marriages aren’t subject to fame.

You can check out exclusive clips from the series below.