When Blueface made the song “Thotiana” he was probably talking about himself.

The West Coast rapper stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood and made an interesting revelation. He claims he slept with 1,000 women within the last six months. Although Vice said that’s mathematically impossible, the rapper claims he’s not capping.

Social media users immediately began doubting his claims because that’s a whole lot of sex!

“It’s like sometimes it might be a threesome, it might be a foursome. I done had a fivesome,” he said. “Me and four girls…it was pretty hard.”

What do you guys think? Is is physically and mathematically possible for Blueface to sleep with 1,000 women in six months?

The rapper recently revealed he was in a polygamous relationship with his baby’s mother and girlfriend. Recent reports suggested that they split but that’s not stopping him from bussing it down.