We’ve seen some dope examples of custom footwear in the past, most recently with Timberland’s CONSTRUCT 10061 collection of reworked 6-Inch boots. This time we came across something that’s completely one-of-a-kind: a pair of Air Jordan 1s customized with the luxe touch of Louis Vuitton.

This kick concoction arrives from the brilliant mind of sneaker customizer Ceeze. Just as his name is pronounced, the NYC-based designer seized the moment to truly create something that any Jordan fan and fashion aficionados alike can appreciate. According to his Instagram post (seen above), the bespoke creation started out as a denim LV purse before he did his thing and turned it into a fire pair of Js. The French fashion house’s iconic monogram print is perfectly placed throughout, appearing on the Swoosh, tongue, eyestays, vamp and heel counter, with a silky set of laces for one final premium touch. Custom sneakers can sometimes get flack, with some sneakerheads condemning them as “fake kicks” altogether, but these are without a question fresh from heel to toe.

Evn though this is a one-of-one design, would your cop and/or rock Ceeze’s Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 custom? Let us know by sounding off over on our Facebook and Twitter!