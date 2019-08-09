It looks like the Coming to America sequel is about to have a lit cast.

Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones will all be reprising their roles from the first installment. They will be joining a list of recognizable names like, Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Kiki Layne.

Entertainment Weekly reported Snipes will portray a new character named General Izzi, who is a leader of a tribe in Prince Akeem’s fictional homeland of Zamunda. The roles of the other characters haven’t been announced yet.

The original 1988 film also starred Shari Headley, John Amos, Paul Bates, and many others. It was centered around Prince Akeem who traveled from Africa to find true love and while working at a fast food restaurant he fell in love with the owner’s daughter.

Good sequels are hard to produce, especially when there’s a huge time gap in-between. But the producers of Coming to America are taking their sweet time to make sure it’s worth while.