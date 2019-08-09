Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles called out USA Gymnastics for failing to protect her and other athletes from the sexual abuse from the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar.

In an emotional interview, Biles held back tears as she explained how difficult it is to be apart of an organization who doesn’t stand up for you,

“It’s hard coming here for an organization, them having failed us so many times. We had one goal and we have done everything that they asked us for even when we didn’t want to and they couldn’t do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”

Biles continues saying that she doesn’t feel comfortable getting checked out by the doctors, “Every time I go to the doctor or training, I get worked on, I don’t want to get worked on but my body hurts. I’m 22 and at the end of the day that’s my fifth rotation and I have to go to therapy but it is hard. We just try to work through it but it will take some time. I’m strong, I’ll get through it but it’s hard.”

In 2018 former doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 125 years in jail for molesting athletes under his care.