Snoop Dogg will be staring as our favorite hairball, Cousin Itt in the animation version of The Addams Family.

In the 2:37 trailer we see the peculiar clan moving to New Jersey to embark on a new journey in the suburbs. Cousin Itt makes his appearance by pulling up in a brown low rider to Snoop’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Jenifer Lewis as Great Aunt Sloom and Tituss Burgess as Gleen.

The film is set to hit theaters October 11, which is just on time for Halloween.

Click here to watch the trailer,