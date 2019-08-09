Walmart is reportedly removing signs, displays, and even video game demos that showcase violence. This follows a mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019. Vice reported that Walmart employees received memos from corporate headquarters asking for the immediate removal of “signing and displays referencing violence.”

Apparently Walmart is telling its employees to take down displays that show violent video games, specifically shooters, as well as movies and hunting videos. pic.twitter.com/2N3t4B86tf — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) August 7, 2019

The removal of violent images in Walmart stores also extends to movies and “hunting season videos” in the Sporting Goods section. However, Walmart has publicly stated that it will not ban the sale of guns following the mass shooting.

On August 3, a 21-year-old man killed 22 people and wounded 24 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A day later, leading Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy told reporters that video games were to blame for the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.