Walmart is reportedly removing signs, displays, and even video game demos that showcase violence. This follows a mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019. Vice reported that Walmart employees received memos from corporate headquarters asking for the immediate removal of “signing and displays referencing violence.”

The removal of violent images in Walmart stores also extends to movies and “hunting season videos” in the Sporting Goods section. However, Walmart has publicly stated that it will not ban the sale of guns following the mass shooting.

On August 3, a 21-year-old man killed 22 people and wounded 24 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A day later, leading Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy told reporters that video games were to blame for the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

President Trump has also blamed violent video games as a possible cause of mass shootings, and Trump even invited top executives in the games industry to discuss violence in games at the White House. Despite warnings by lawmakers, there is no scientific evidence that links video games to violence.
Walmart will still be selling actual guns that can be used to inflict real-life violence, which seems like a more pressing matter no matter how you slice it. Seems like Walmart is deflecting from the real problem.