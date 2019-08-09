Yung Miami Says She’s “Not Okay” Following Her SUV Getting Shot At

Yung Miami Says She’s “Not Okay” Following Her SUV Getting Shot At

Earlier this week it was reported that ½ of the rap duo the City Girls, Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee’s Mercedes-Benz was hit multiple bullets. Although the “Act Up” rapper and her unborn child were not hit, Yung Miami is still understandably shaken up by the incident. In an Instagram story, she writes,

“Keep looking at my pictures and all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P. I’m not okay.”

The shooting happened around 1 am near a recording studio called Circle House. According to Miami-Dade police Det. Lee Cowart, several shots were fired into the vehicle.

While there aren’t any suspects at this time the police department is launching a full investigation.

In June we reported that the rapper announced her pregnancy to the world via The City Girls documentary. Later in an Instagram post, Yung Miami said that she was hesitant about letting the fans know about the pregnancy but she feels that God has a reason for everything.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Yung Miami during the traumatic time.