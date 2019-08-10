Convicted sexual predator and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead, in an apparent suicide while he was in jail. He was imprisoned in the Manhattan Correctional Center for setting up a complicated network that allowed young girls to be sexually abused by adults for over several decades.

According to the New York Post, two weeks ago, Epstein was placed on suicide watch- after he was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck.

In the past, Epstein, 66, has had political ties- exploiting those relationships to have access to lucrative business deals, as well as circumventing for years the charges that eventually lead to him being registered as a sexual predator.