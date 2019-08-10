Tsu Surf has only been out for a couple of days, but the pressure is on. The Newark, NJ native was released from prison on Monday, August. He posted a tweet to give fans knowledge of his anticipated release.

He family….. 😈 — Devils grandSon (@Tsu_Surf) August 6, 2019

Prior to his stint in jail, Surf was last seen introducing featherweight boxer and fellow Newark native, Shakur Stevenson. After his release, the order was business was to ink a publishing deal.

He has proven that he can sustain success in both battle rap as well as commercial rap with the release of the Newark follow-up Seven 25 earlier this year. The project featuring Beanie Sigel, Mozzy, Tokyo Jetz and more.

The most important question right now is will Tsu Surf step back in to team up with Tay Roc this weekend. Of course, Cakelyfe Chess won’t be happy about this seeming that he had to take Surf’s place after he went to jail. Many will be asking if Surf is even poised to battle after having less time to prepare than his opponents. Overall, battle rap fans want to see a show. Chess is ready to put on for the Bronx. The duo, known as Gunz N Cake will battle Loaded Hollows (Loaded Lux & Hollow Da Don).

Chess and Tay Roc have been going heavy on the promotion for the battle, leaving many on the edge of their seats in anticipation. If you’re heading down to Charlotte, NC for Summer Impact this weekend, make sure you have your umbrella. According to Chess, you can meet Gunz N Cake in the storm.

As for Tsu Surf, it’s best that he sits this one out. Either way fans will find out his decision sooner than later.