Road to SOURCE360: 10 Images Shared By Ernie Paniccioli That Prove He’s the G.O.A.T. Photographer

The countdown until our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival is officially on! We’ve only got a few days left until the four-day conference, which includes everything from a block party and live performances to nightlife events and panels with industry-wide heavy hitters. One special night will be our 360 Icons Awards Dinner, where we honor legendary figures from all walks of Hip-Hop culture, including Misa Hylton, Rakim, DJ Kool Herc and the guy with eye himself Ernie Paniccioli.

The way Ernie was able to capture the culture of Hip-Hop over the years is beyond impressive, and it’s our pleasure as a company to give him his proper homage. If you need a quick history lesson on why this guy is considered OG status, take a minute to get schooled real quick.

Before we honor him during this year’s SOURC360 Festival, keep scrolling for a look at why Ernie Paniccioli is a legend in the world of Hip-Hop photography:

10. This throwback moment with Busta Rhymes

9. Showing off with Tical era Method Man and all his glorious grillz!

8. This shot of the dearly missed Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C.

7. Capturing Rakim, another honoree at our 360 Icons Awards Dinner, rocking a Paid In Full era fit.

6. Giving the world a look at who the ladies really love with this snapshot of LL Cool J back in his prime.

5. Getting support from the late great Toni Morrison. Rest in poetic peace.

4. Baby Nas during the Illmatic era. The God’s Son has definitely become a King since this was taken!

3. A super rare flick of the entire RUN DMC crew, looking extra fly in neon bright windbreakers as an added bonus.

2. A classic moment showing off the “u.n.i.t.y.” between women in Hip-Hop during the early ’90s. This amazing shot of Queen Latifah and MC Lyte even made it on the cover of his photography book Hip Hop at the End of the World.

1. Two legends in one pic: The Notorious B.I.G and Big Ern.

Be sure to reserve your spot to the 360 Icons Awards Dinner by clicking here. See you this week at SOURCE360!