A$AP Rocky Performs For First Time Since Sweden Arrest, Asks Fans for Prayers as He Awaits Verdict

A$AP Rocky made a welcome return to the Real Street Festival on Sunday night following his highly-publicized trial in Sweden.

“I’m so happy to be here right now,” Rocky told the crowd at the festival. “Y’all don’t understand. I’m so happy to be here right now. That was a scary and humbling experience . . . I can’t thank y’all enough.”

The Harlem rapper urged the crowd to form a mosh pit and brought out A$AP Ferg, Tyler, the Creator, and YG to the stage during his set.

Earlier this month A$AP Rocky was released from Swedish custody for assault charges. The Testing rapper and his two co-defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and will find out if they have to serve time on Wednesday, August 14th.

He thanked his fans for riding for him during this “difficult” time and urged them to continue praying for him because the trial isn’t over yet.

“Hopefully with God’s will I’m not guilty and shit,” he said. “I get the verdict on Wednesday . . . Hopefully we ain’t gotta go back to jail or nothing like that, nothing crazy. I don’t got nothing against Swedish people.” Rocky added that Swedish fans were protesting outside of the jail rallying for his release.