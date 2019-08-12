Brittney Taylor’s lawyer confirmed that she will allegedly be getting a dismissal deal for allegedly attacking another woman.

As per the deal, the Love and Hip Hop star doesn’t have to plead to anything, and if she stays out of trouble for six months, her misdemeanor assault charges will be dropped.

The Harlem rapper allegedly clawed Dina Khalil’s neck on June 14th during a scuffle and chucked a cellphone at her head during a fight in Khalil’s West 42nd Street apartment, as per authorities.

Ironically, weeks before Brittney Taylor was charged for assault, she accused Remy Ma of punching her in the eye during Pretty Lou’s charity concert and pressed charges. Khalil was a witness to that incident.

“There will be a disposition of the criminal matter against Brittney Taylor on Monday with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal,” Rubenstein said.

Taylor’s lawyer says the reality star is ready to testify against the Bronx rapper during the trial. Remy is due in Manhattan Criminal Court Sept. 26 on the case.

Remy’s attorney, Dawn Florio, said, “If Brittney takes the [deal], it’s going to directly impact on her credibility. The district attorney’s office should dismiss the case outright against Remy. If not, we’re going to trial.”