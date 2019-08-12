Who could release an album full of dated songs and still get the number one album in the country? Drake.

The 6ix God will celebrate his ninth number one album with Care Package, a compilation of looses that he let out online during “Scary Hours” dating back to 2011.

Billboard reports the new album will move 109.000 units in the first week with 16,000 of them were traditional sales.

Drake recently wrapped his OVO Fest bringing everyone from Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion to Meek Mill and Rick Ross to the Toronto stage.

He also shared an image of a new tattoo from the Beatles album Abbey Road after he passed their mark for Top 10 singles, proving he does have “more slaps than The Beatles.”