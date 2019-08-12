Kimora Lee Simmons’ Claims Ex Wants to Take Their Son Kenzo to Africa

Kimora Lee Simmons is accusing her ex Djimon Hounsou of threatening to move their son, Kenzo, to Africa in the midst of their custody battle.

The fashion icon was reportedly strolling down Beverly Hills when she was served with papers for joint custody of their 10-year-old, Kenzo. The former couple has been trying to reach an agreement since June, according to The Blast.

But Hounsou accused Kimora of keeping their son from him and preventing them from spending Father’s Day together, as per TMZ. The tabloid reported that sources close to the situation said Hounsou is an absent father and Simmons isn’t the problem.

Now TMZ reports that he’s threatening to take the boy to Africa.

Russell Simmons reportedly said Hounsou asked if he can take Kenzo to Africa on a visit. Russell agreed under the condition that Hounsou signed an agreement to bring him back and he refused. Kimora’s ex-husband turned friend also said that Hounsou failed to pay child support.

This custody battle is getting ugly.