Kodak Black Tweets and Deletes Calls His Diss to Yung Miami ‘Petty’

While Yung Miami is recovering from a shooting targeting her vehicle, Kodak Black is issuing an apology to one half of City Girls for rude remarks in a freestyle.

“I bought Yung Miami a ring, she bought an 808 baby/When I see her, I’ma hit that bitch in her stomach/The way I keep this shit too real they say I’m fucking up my money”

The rapper is pregnant with the child of producer Southside, who responded to Black as well.

Hitting Twitter, Black let off a statement that he would soon delete.

“#YungMiami Gimmicks Are For Suckas,” Black wrote. “As I Sit Back I Realize How Petty That Move Was And As A Man It’s Certain Things We Refrain From.”

He would also issue a message to Southside, citing they have bigger things to take care of.

“Ain’t no smoke with you bra, fuck that lame shit. I pray y’all have a healthy baby and a prosperous life. Besides, bitch, we got more hits to make.”

Did Kodak say enough for it to be water under the bridge?