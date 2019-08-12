Pop Smoke’s breakthrough hit, “Welcome to the Party” is about to receive the remix treatment by Meek Mill.

The Philadelphia rapper teased his rendition to the song on his Instagram story Friday night. “You know my body I’m really this rich / You know them scammers that’s crackin’ them cards? / Tell ’em I need a Birkin for my b—h,” Meek rapped on the 808 Melo-produced beat.

The Brooklyn rapper reposted Meek’s IG story on his own story. The Dream Chaser head honcho has a reputation of embracing the young emcees on the come up. In 2014, he brought Bobby Shmurda out to Miami when “Hot N*gga” went viral. So it won’t be surprising if he does the same with Pop.

New York’s very own Nicki Minaj, Dave East, and Casanova have all teased their respective remixes to the buzzing record. But who do you think is going to have the hottest version?

It’s going to be interesting to compare Nicki’s to Meek Mill’s own because they’re exes and who doesn’t enjoy good ‘ole ex rivalry? Especially if it’s in the booth.