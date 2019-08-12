Fans only got to see a small taste of a Mystikal show due to the rapper tumbling off the stage.

The rapper behind “Shake Ya Ass” and other Hip-Hop hits was scheduled to perform at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa Florida, but slipped, fell and it was a wrap for the show.

Mystikal attempted to not leave fans disappointed by sitting down and performing for another 45 minutes, however, the pain was unbearable and he would eventually leave the stage.

Miystikal shared a message to fans on social media after the show displaying a cast on his leg but also letting fans know it won’t keep him from making the rounds for this tour.