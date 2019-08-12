Brooklyn prosecutors are asking to keep R. Kelly’s “sensitive information” under wraps, including medical records, to expedite the case.

Prosecutors didn’t say what was found, but they did say it was financial and medical records. They have yet to turn over the evidence to the disgraced singer’s lawyers.

The reason for the prosecutors’ request so the process to examine the evidence can go quickly.

R. Kelly is accused of racketeering and the sexual exploitation of children. He allegedly sexually exploited at least five underage girls and women since January 1999 in Illinois, California, New York, Connecticut, and other locations. He allegedly made them call him “Daddy” and didn’t give them permission to leave their rooms with his say-so.

Additionally, another woman accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

On top of the Brooklyn charges, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was hit with charges in Chicago and Minneapolis.