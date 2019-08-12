Rapsody is getting ready to honor historic women on her upcoming third studio album, Eve, set to drop on August 23.

“I’m influenced by so many black women. A lot of people already know I’m heavily influenced by Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, and Queen Latifah,” Rapsody told Beats 1. “It’s just not all or nothing for me. I’m an extension of them, so every song is going to be a different woman and different energy of what makes Rapsody who she is.”

The album is set to bring in a collective of talented individuals for features including D’Angelo, PJ Morton, J. Cole, GZA, Queen Latifah and more.

You can see the announcements and tracklist for the album below.

1. “NINA”

2. “CLEO”

3. “AALIYAH”

4. “OPRAH” Feat. Leikeli 47

5. “WHOOPI”

6. “SERENA”

7. “TYRA”

8. “MAYA” Feat. K Roosevelt

9. “IBTIHAJ” Feat. D’angelo & GZA

10. “MYRLIE” Feat. Mereba

11. “Reyna’s Interlude”

12. “MICHELLE” Feat. Elle Varner I

13. “MAN” Feat. Sir & JID

14. “HATSHEPSUT” Feat. Queen Latifah

15. “SOJOURNER” Feat. J Cole

16. “AFENI” Feat. PJ Morton