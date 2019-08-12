Everyone wants to get paid in Dallas.

Dak Prescott is one of several core players the Dallas Cowboys have been negotiating a long-term contract extension with leading up to the season, and apparently, the quarterback has some significant demands.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported on Sunday that he has been told Prescott turned down an offer from the Cowboys that would have paid him somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million annually. That would place him among the five highest-paid quarterbacks in football.

If Dak Prescott has turned down an offer in the 30 million per year range, which is what I am hearing, then he is nuts. Not a top-five quarterback — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 11, 2019

Prescott, 26, can be a free agent after the 2019 season—unless the Cowboys place the franchise tag on their signal-caller.

Since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott owns a 32-16 record, 66.1 completion percentage, 96.0 passer rating, 14 game-winning drives and hasn’t missed a start. Those numbers include a big increase (71%, 14 TD, 4 INT after the trade deadline) down the stretch last season when wide receiver Amari Cooper arrived in a trade from the Oakland Raiders.

Dallas is already trying to come to terms on an extension for their disgruntled star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has threatened to sit out the upcoming season if he doesn’t get a new contract.

If the Cowboys can’t iron out a deal with Prescott or Elliott (not to mention another free-agent-to-be, Cooper) a cloud will hang over the team this coming regular season.