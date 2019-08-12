Wendy Williams Say You Must be Circumcised to Date Her

Wendy Williams Say You Must be Circumcised to Date Her

Wendy Williams is enjoying her Hot Girl Summer as a single woman for the first time in over two decades.

She visited Sway in the Morning and discussed her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The TV host revealed that she doesn’t have a prenup for her estranged husband, but she confirmed that she’s still working on finalizing their split. She also wished him well on his “new life with his new family.”

Later in the conversation, she began discussing her new lifestyle and laid out her dating do’s and dont’s. According to Wendy, she likes to let a man be a man and she wants him to be circumcised.

“And we’re talking and I say, ‘You have sexy eyes.’ That rhymes with circumcised. I just have to ask you … Are you circumcised?” Wendy asked. “Yes I am,” Sway responded. “Okay,” Williams said in a playful, flirty tone. “I like you even better.”

Is this a deal-breaker for you? Check out the full interview below: