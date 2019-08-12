With “The London” still on fire, Young Thug has announced the release of his new album, So Much Fun, for August 16.

Thugger Thugger hit Instagram to show off the artwork featuring the title etched in the grass and then the actual release date.

To support the album, Thug will head out on a co-headlining tour with Machine Gun Kelly. Opening for the two Hip-Hop stars is Killy, Polo G and YBN Nahmir. You can see the dates below.