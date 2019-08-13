Chef Edward Brumfield, creator of ‘Chef Ed’s Mixtape Dinner’ has changed the face of culinary arts by infusing his classic dinners with delectable 5-star meals and classic hip hop music. Now he’s back this Friday creating an unforgettable menu for the first annual “360 Icon Awards Dinner”.

Held at the infamous Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, Chef Ed’s tastiest event of the summer has enticed hungry hip hop heads to take a bite of these creative/hip-hop inspired dishes.

liquid swords

corn soup, squid ink meringue , roasted swordfish, grilled corn, chili oil, mint

artist: genius/gza

album: liquid swords (1995)

song: liquid swords

Ready to create an even more monumental experience, Chef Ed is set to curate this years first “360 Icon Awards Dinner” honoring legends to the culture: Misa Hylton (Fashion), Kool DJ Herc (DJ), Rakim (Mc), and Ernie Pannicioli (Photographer).

While the Chef is known for creating dishes for a variety of A-plus celebrities, he say’s this dinner hits close to home. “I’m blessed to have this opportunity to curate a menu for Source 360 first honorary dinner. It’s mind blowing actually, I grew up listening to these Hip Hop legends and still do. Can’t wait to see their reaction, after they have tried theses amazing dishes made to celebrate them.”

Frequented by notables including the Hot 97 morning crew, Fat Joe,Bevy Smith, Nick Wright( Fox sports) Sophia Chang, Ralph McDaniels, Dj Mr Cee and Chef Marcus Samuelson, Chef Ed’s mixtape dinners are sure to become a staple in hip hop.

Check out the recap from his last tribute dinner to rapper Nas.

Raekwon even surprised the crowd for a performance during the Chef vs. Chef tribute dinner.

