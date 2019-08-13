Eddie Murphy is getting his feet wet to make his grand return to the big screen. The trailer for Dolemite Is My Name is finally here and the legendary comedian is in top form.

The Craig Brewer-helmed movie stars Murphy, who portrays the late multi-hyphenate Rudy Ray Moore. His blaxploitation classic Dolemite was released in 1975 and inspired sequels and installments for four decades.

Eddie Murphy, @KeeganMKey, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da' Vine Joy Randolph, and @wesleysnipes star in Dolemite is My Name — the incredible true story of Rudy Ray Moore pic.twitter.com/oPijWiA23R — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 12, 2019

The flick also stars Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, T.I., Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and more. Dolemite Is My Name is set to premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival next month, and will hit select theaters and Netflix in Fall.

Check out the full trailer below: