Kendrick Lamar is the Odd Man Out in ‘1 Gotta Go’ by NBA Rookies

Don’t look for Kendrick Lamar to be the number one choice by rookies in the locker rooms of the NBA franchises this coming season. When placed in a “1 Gotta Go” scenario, which would eliminate Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Drake, the TDE representative was the odd man out.

The question was posed by Complex Sports and the players revealed love for Lamar and it was a tough decision, Kendrick was ultimately left out by everyone asked.

Included was New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett, Braxton Haynes and number one pick Zion Williamson, who went deep enough to break down why his choice was made.

