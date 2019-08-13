Lil Baby is already a force in the game and he was celebrated last week with a plaque to celebrate over 9 million global streams of his music to date.

The plaque was awarded at Capitol Music Group and celebrated the achievement being accomplished in just seven projects.

Lil Baby would also share that he is getting close to the release of his next album in a video recap of the ceremony.

You can soon hear new music from Lil Baby and the rest of the Quality Control team on the forthcoming Control The Streets Vol. 2 compilation.

Lil Baby is also featured on our Future issue, which you can read more about here.