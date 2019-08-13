Mike Tyson hosts a podcast, Hot Boxin’, with fellow cannabis advocate, Eben Britton, and Jim Jones stopped by for the latest episode.

The Harlem rapper discussed his endeavors in the legal cannabis industry. He’s a partner with the cannabis company called Saucey, where he has his own Capo products.

He introduced the tea leaf kief blunts, which Mike Tyson said was pretty good. Jones explained that his entry into the marijuana industry made sense considering how much money he spends just to get high.

“What do we smoke a month? It’s about $40,000?” Tyson asked. “We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month,” Britton added. “Ain’t that crazy,” Tyson commented. Jones was taken aback at the amount of weed the co-hosts smoked.

What’s the most you ever spent on weed? Check out the full interview below: