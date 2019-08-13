The 2019 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award will be handed to one of the greatest women to ever touch the mic, Missy Elliott.

Variety brings the news of the achievement for Elliott and reveals she will perform for the first time on the show in 16 years.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV Intl. co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Last year’s award went to Jennifer Lopez, with Pink, Kanye West, and Rihanna winning in previous years.

The Video Music Awards will take place on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. This year’s awards show will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and are hosted by comedian, actor, and author Sebastian Maniscalco.