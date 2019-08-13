SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Rookies Wear Their First NBA Jerseys at Panini Photo Shoot

The NBA Rookies are ready to take the court and show the fun they will have as members of the basketball elite in their rookie photo shoot.

During their day of putting on their new jerseys for the first time, the players hit the ball pit, got action photos in and their first Panini trading cards.

Check out Zion Williamson, Coby White, R.J. Barrett and more from the future of the NBA below.

View this post on Instagram The 2019 #NBARooks! #PaniniNBARookie A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram @zionwilliamson 💥 at Rookie Photo Shoot! #NBARooks A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Aug 11, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Behind the scenes at the 2019 #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #PaniniNBARookie A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram The spotlight shines on the 2019 #NBARooks! (📸: @natlyphoto) A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Aug 11, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram All business! #NBARooks (📸: @jdg7873) A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Aug 11, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT