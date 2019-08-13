Nicki Minaj brought her Queen radio back on the air after celebrating her one year anniversary of her album and Apple Music show. The celebration also included the hit single with her, Megan The Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer,” holding down the back end of the summer as an anthem. Minaj brought a special guest to the show, Joe Budden. Budden wanted to make peace with the Barbz of what happened way back when.

Things got real heated between the two rappers when Joe states that the live video between her and Megan was planned and that it was weird collaboration. Nicki also set the record straight about that when her fans wanted her to go on live and asked to be on the track, and she spoke with Megan’s team about.

Nicki also mentioned that Joe accused of being called a liar about the the doubt of the video turnaround. Budden also accused of Nicki knowing Cardi B will be on the “Motorsport” song before it was released. When things got escalated, Nicki cut his mic off and put on to his music and in that case he might have left. She clarified that she did not have a problem with Budden but was making sure ot stick up for herself. You can hear clips from Queen Radio below.